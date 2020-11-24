JANESVILLE

Area health experts Tuesday urged Rock County residents to stay home for Thanksgiving and follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The officials spoke during a virtual press conference, organized by the Rock County Public Health Department, that featured a roundtable discussion on health recommendations as the virus tightens its grip on the county.

Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said cases are surging locally. Rock County has seen 3,200 positive COVID-19 tests since Nov. 1, which is 30% of all cases since the pandemic began in spring, he said.

On Nov. 1, some 32 patients were being treated for the virus in hospitals. That number nearly doubled to 62 on Monday. About a third of all COVID-19-related deaths—23—have occurred in November, he said.

“We are concerned about these trends, and we don’t want to see these trends continue,” Zupan said. “We’re asking the community to pitch in to flatten the curve and reduce some of these trends we’re seeing.”

Health officials said they realize it might be tough not to spend the holidays with family and friends. They recommended that people use technology to connect with loved ones from the safety of their homes.

Rock County does not currently have local orders in place that restrict gatherings or limit occupancy. But community health education coordinator Kelsey Cordova said the county’s reopening plan encourages people to stay home.

When asked if the county planned to issue a new health order similar to Dane County’s, Cordova said county officials believe residents care about each other’s health and will follow recommendations. She did not indicate whether a new order would be forthcoming.

Eric Thornton, president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, said he understands that people are tired of restrictions but stressed that they are necessary, especially now.

“The last eight or nine months has been a challenge, and a lot of folks are over COVID,” Thornton said. “We’ve been wearing masks for a long time; we’ve been social distancing for a long time. With the holidays coming up, we recognize that that’s a challenge. But now it’s more important than ever … to follow the guidelines.”

Rock County physicians who attended the press conference said they are not currently treating patients outside traditional hospital rooms and are not having issues handling their workloads. However, that could change if local trends continue.

“The biggest problem for all the hospitals, my guess would be, (is) staffing because this has been very stressful for all of the staff. We can find rooms, but it’s hard to keep up with the need for staffing,” said Mark Goelzer, medical director for Mercyhealth.

“So far everybody has been successful, but if we’re not careful going forward, that could be an issue.”

Vijaya Somaraju, an infectious disease specialist for Beloit Health System, said the risks of spending the holidays with family and possibly getting people sick aren’t worth it.

“Yes, it’s going to be challenging,” Somaraju said. “This pandemic situation should be taken seriously, and we have to respect the virus. This is an infection which has no boundaries, and I think every individual should take responsibility.

“If you are going for the holidays and spending it with your families, stand back and think. You want to be with your family members, but you don’t want any of your family members to get sick two weeks after the holiday.”