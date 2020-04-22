The Rock County Public Health Department will begin answering COVID-19 questions from the public in weekly Q&A videos.

Videos will be posted on the Rock County Coronavirus Response Hub website and the health department's social media pages beginning Friday, according to a news release.

People can submit questions to covid19.questions@rock.wi.us. Health officials will answer as many of the submitted questions as possible, according to the release.

Rock County reported three more positive coronavirus tests Wednesday for a total of 86 confirmed cases in the county and four deaths.

Officials estimate at least 10 people are infected per positive case. Some people carry and spread the disease without ever showing symptoms.

Statewide there have been 4,845 cases of the disease and 246 people have died.