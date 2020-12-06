JANESVILLE

The Rock County Public Health Department announced that starting Monday it will follow new guidance from state and federal health officials on how long people should quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure.

Health officials maintain that quarantining for 14 days is still the safest option when possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19. However, if a person is not showing any symptoms, updated guidance released last week offers new options.

Those who are not able to stay home for 14 days can end their quarantine after 10 days if they keep monitoring potential symptoms for the full 14 days.

If someone uses a PCR or antigen test no sooner than the sixth day of quarantine—and it comes back as negative—then that person may end the quarantine after seven days. The person should also monitor potential symptoms for the full 14 days.

“If you end your quarantine after seven or 10 days, there is a chance that you could have and spread the virus,” Rock County health officials said in a news release. “If you start to show symptoms, you should isolate immediately and contact your health care provider.”

State health officials also back the new guidance.

“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging,” state health department Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a news release. “While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites.”