JANESVILLE

The Rock County Public Health Department has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Rock County.

The patient is 29 years old and is in home isolation, according to a news release.

It is unknown whether the person has been in contact with a confirmed case. A disease investigation is being conducted, according to the release.

In isolation, an infected person never leaves home, separates herself from others in the home as much as possible, wears a mask when close to someone, avoids touching household items and washes her hands, said public health nurse Olga Myers during a Thursday night media conference call.

Community spread has not been identified in Rock County, however, the number of states with community spread is growing.

The Rock County health department encourages all residents avoid unnecessary travel.

Because of the likelihood of increased cases in Rock County, the health department will announce additional cases only during its daily 4 p.m. update, according to the release.

The county’s first case of COVID-19 was reported by the health department Thursday night.

Mercyhealth confirmed Friday morning the first patient is a support services employee at its Michael Berry building on the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

Health officials believe the Mercyhealth employee likely contracted the disease while at an event in Chicago.

Rock County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said she expected Rock County will see more cases.

Health officials urge everyone to stay home and away from others as much as possible. Personal hygiene such as washing hands, covering coughs and not touching faces is strongly recommended.

This story will be updated.