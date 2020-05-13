Rock County residents will have to continue following safer-at-home guidelines despite a state Supreme Court ruling that nixed a previous statewide order.

The Rock County Public Health Department at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday released an order declaring the county will continue enforcing Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order.

A statewide approach is the most effective way to prevent, control and suppress COVID-19, Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval states in the order.

"That has not occurred, and therefore it is reasonable and necessary to take local actions pursuant to the authority vested in the Local Public Health Officer," Sandoval says in the order.

The county will also continue allowing five people at a time in retail stores and following other guidelines included in the governor's Badger Bounce Back Plan.

The county order went into effect immediately Wednesday night and will continue until at least 8 a.m. May 26.

Violation of the order is punishable by fines, prison time or both, according to the county's order.

The county's order came about six hours after the state Supreme Court decided in a 4-3 ruling to overturn the governor's orders that had been in effect since late March.

As of Wednesday night, there have been 380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County and 13 deaths.