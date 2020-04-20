Concerns about the availability of testing supplies remain as state officials advise health care providers to test more people for COVID-19.

The state Department of Health Services has directed providers across the state to begin testing people with mild symptoms of the disease.

Rock County providers will start testing more people, and positive cases are expected to increase as a result, said Kelsey Cordova, public information officer for the Rock County Public Health Department.

Officials at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville told county officials they want to do more testing but lack supplies, specifically nasal swabs, according to a daily situation report from the Rock County Emergency Operations Center.

Previously, tests were mostly limited to people with severe symptoms, those who were hospitalized and health care workers.

Rock County has 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 17 from Friday. Four people have died.

Providers are now reporting "probable" COVID-19 cases to the health department. The county has 26 probable cases as of Monday's report.

The state defines probable cases as either:

Someone with symptoms whose tests come back from a laboratory as inconclusive.

Someone with symptoms who has been in close contact with at least one confirmed case and has not been tested.

Addresses for probable cases will be added to the 911 Communications Center CAD system to alert first responders if they are dispatched to those locations, according to the report.

Of people with confirmed cases, 35% have been hospitalized, according to data from the health department.

More testing means health officials will get a better picture of what is happening on the local level, Cordova said.

The health department has trained more of its staff to conduct contact tracing and is looking to hire additional limited-term nurses to help with increased caseload, Cordova said.

County health officials have and will continue to reach out to the state for help with contact tracing as needed, she said.

Testing capacity has increased statewide. About 7,500 tests can be performed per day, which is higher than the daily number of people seeking medical care for respiratory illness, according to an announcement from the state's Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

Influenza is no longer active in the state, meaning people showing signs of respiratory illness are more likely to have COVID-19 than the flu, according to the announcement.

However, concerns remain about testing supplies. Increased demand could further strain supplies, Cordova said.

Testing supply stock varies by day and facility, she said.

St. Mary's staff is seeking testing kits to increase its testing capacity, according to the county report.

A news release from Gov. Tony Evers' office says the state will be receiving more than 250,000 test collection items in coming weeks.

The Bureau of Communicable Diseases has directed providers to test all symptomatic patients when supplies are available.

When testing capability is compromised, the bureau advises prioritizing testing this way:

Highest: hospitalized patients, health care workers with symptoms.

Second-highest: patients with symptoms who live in long-term care facilities, are ages 65 or older, have underlying conditions or are first responders.

Third-highest: critical infrastructure workers with symptoms, people with symptoms who do not fit into other categories.

"While the continued increase of local positive COVID-19 cases may feel disheartening, it is important to remember that safer-at-home is working to keep those numbers as low as they are, and that increased testing is a huge step toward better understanding and control of COVID-19," Rock County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said in a news release Monday.