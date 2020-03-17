JANESVILLE

Rock County still had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the state total jumped to 72.

State health officials said there is evidence of community spread in Dane, Milwaukee and Kenosha counties, meaning people have been become infected without having known direct contact with a confirmed case.

The Rock County Public Health Department in its daily update Tuesday continued to remind people to stay home and wash their hands. The department did not respond to questions from The Gazette regarding local testing capacity.

The Gazette reached out to local health care providers Tuesday to ask about testing ability and capacity for hospitalized patients. SSM Health and Mercyhealth provided little detail on either topic.

Mercyhealth has set up drive-thru testing sites for those potentially infected by COVID-19 in "Wisconsin and Illinois," said Mark Goelzer, medical director, in an email to The Gazette.

Drive-thru testing is only available for patients who have a physician order to be tested, Goelzer said.

A spokeswoman for Mercyhealth did not respond to questions clarifying which facilities are offering drive-thru testing or how many negative-pressure isolation rooms are available in Janesville.

Patients in need of hospitalization for COVID-19 are quarantined and treated in negative-pressure isolation rooms to prevent the spread of disease to workers and patients, Goelzer said in a previous interview with The Gazette.

"Our hospital staff regularly care for patients with infectious diseases and viruses and we have robust infection control protocols in place," Goelzer said.

"As experienced health care providers, our physicians and staff are well-trained to identify and handle infections of all types."

"Our hospitals have negative pressure isolation rooms, and staff use personal protective equipment, practice rigorous hand hygiene and thoroughly clean facilities using high-level disinfectants and ultraviolet light disinfection systems."

State officials said they are aware of shortages across the state of personal protective equipment including rubber gloves, gowns, face shields, masks and other supplies.

The state is reaching out to health care systems to gauge need for equipment. The state health department will receive a small allotment of a variety of pieces of equipment from the federal strategic national stockpile.

A spokeswoman for SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesvile said hospital officials were not able to answer questions Tuesday about testing because "the COVID-19 situation is changing so rapidly."

St. Mary's will postpone all non-essential surgeries and procedures in an effort to reduce spread to patients and staff, according to a news release.

"It is with an abundance of caution that SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville and our SSM Health clinics are temporarily suspending non-urgent surgeries and services in medical imaging; radiology; audiology; in-patient sleep studies; and occupational, physical and speech therapies beginning Wednesday, March 18," according to the release.

Patients needing care for common conditions are encouraged to use virtual visit services online at both Mercyhealth and SSM Health.

Despite evidence of community spread, the state health department recommends only high-risk or hospitalized patients who show symptoms be tested for COVID-19.

People with mild symptoms and no other major health concerns do not need to be tested and should self quarantine, said Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officers for the bureau of communicable diseases.

Local health officials urge people with symptoms to call their doctor before coming into a facility, unless they are in need of immediate care.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and trouble breathing. Most healthy people under the age of 60 recover at home without need to see a doctor, Westergaard said.

Those without symptoms should not be tested even if they think they have come in contact with the disease, officials said.

Prioritization will help mitigate concerns of depleting testing materials, officials said.

The state is receiving more samples per day than can be tested, officials said.

Supply chain for testing equipment is "fragile," and the state hopes more labs will come online in coming weeks to increase testing capacity, officials said.