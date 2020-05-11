The average age of the 13 Rock County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 72 years old, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.

But older residents are not the only ones who have died.

Of the 13 deaths, 31% have been people younger than 60, according to the health department.

The breakdown by sex is 46% male and 54% female, according to the data.

There have been 361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County.

As of Monday morning, 20 people were being treated for the disease in Rock County's four hospitals, according to a daily news release from the Rock County joint information center.

By race, 83% of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been white, 14% have been black, and fewer than 5% have been Asian, American Indian or Alaskan natives.

A breakdown of cases by ethnicity shows 47% of people with confirmed cases are Hispanic or Latino.

Most people infected in Rock County have been between the ages of 18 and 44, representing 44% of confirmed cases, according to the data.

People between the ages of 45 and 64 make up 41% of cases and 15% of cases have been in people 65 or older.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by fewer than 10 each of the last three days, a shift from the last two weeks when cases increased more rapidly than it had at any point during the pandemic.

Statewide there have been 10,418 confirmed cases and 409 deaths.