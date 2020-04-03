Rock County officials are keeping secret the identity of the nursing facility that has a resident and a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 at the request of the facility’s medical director, according to a county spokeswoman.
The medical director for the facility asked the health department not to disclose the name of the facility "as it would cause undue stress to the residents," Rock County Public Health Department public information officer Kelsey Cordova said in an email to The Gazette.
The county said the resident and the employee of the community-based residential facility tested positive in a Thursday news release.
Cordova did not respond to a question from The Gazette about whether loved ones of other residents living in the facility have been notified.
The health department is in the process of alerting people who have been in contact with the infected individuals, Cordova said.
The resident has been hospitalized and the employee is at home in isolation, according to the Thursday release.
Health department officials declined to be more specific about what kind of facility the community-based residential facility is or how many people live there.
The health department also will not say which municipality in Rock County the facility is located, per the request of the facility's medical director, Cordova said.
The individuals tested positive Saturday and Tuesday. The health department was made aware of link to the facility Wednesday and shared it with the public Thursday, Cordova said.
There are 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. One person has died.
People infected in Rock County range from 25 to 85 years old. The average age of those with confirmed cases in the county is 58, according to a news release from the health department.
Gender identification of people infected in Rock County is split evenly, according to the release.
Officials estimate there are 10 people infected for every positive case in the community.
There are 1,916 confirmed cases statewide and 37 Wisconsinites have died.