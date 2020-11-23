Rock County COVID-19 data trends are staying steadily high compared to where the county was just two months ago.

Data from the Rock County Public Health Department showed no significant increases Monday—a respite from weeks of broken records in areas such as new COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

But numbers are holding significantly higher than two months ago—when the local and statewide surge began—as residents prepare for one of the country's most beloved holidays focused on gathering, which health officials are strongly urging people not to do.

There are 2,441 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, down 59 from Sunday, according to the data.

The county tallied 82 new confirmed cases Monday for an all-time total of 8,746.

Before October, the largest number of new cases reported in one day was 67. The number of new daily cases has been lower than 67 just once so far in November.

The number of people hospitalized in Rock County hospitals dipped from 70 on Friday to 61 on Monday, a welcome change for local health care systems that have seen hospitalizations climb over the last two months.

Hospitals statewide are reaching capacity on resources and are having to implement surge plans. Local hospitals report having enough space but not enough staff to aid patients.

Since March, 69 people have died from COVID-19 in Rock County. No new deaths were reported Monday, according to the data.

The health department will hold a virtual press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss holiday guidelines and other COVID-19 concerns.

Health officials nationwide continue to urge people not to gather for Thanksgiving. If people do gather, health officials recommend they do so outside while wearing masks and social distancing.