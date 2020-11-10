Fifteen more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock County between Monday and Tuesday.

That's the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations since the pandemic began in March, when health officials began stressing the urgency to take precautions and "flatten the curve" to prevent health care systems from being overwhelmed.

Sixty-eight people were hospitalized in Rock County as of Tuesday, breaking Monday's record by 15, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The health department's data was released hours before Gov. Tony Evers was set to address the state about the pandemic and conditions statewide that officials have called out of control.

There are 2,281 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, up two from Monday, according to the data.

The number of confirmed cases has stayed relatively steady, albeit high, since November began. Active cases are up 194% from one month ago.

On Tuesday, 65 new cases were reported for an all-time total of 6,812, according to the health department. That is the lowest number of cases reported in one day in the county since Oct. 29.

Of test results returned to the health department Tuesday, 19% were positive. Epidemiologist Nick Zupan has said any positivity rate higher than 10% is concerning.