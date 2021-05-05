JANESVILLE
The Rock County Health Department appealed to the public Wednesday to get vaccinated as hospitalizations rise.
Twenty-four people were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms Wednesday, up from 17 just seven days earlier, according to the release. It was the highest single-day hospitalization total since Jan. 29, according to county data.
Hospitalizations from the virus have risen over the past several weeks, the department said in a news release.
“Rock County COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations have come in waves. Recently, numbers have largely continued to rise,” the release said.
The county reports that hospitalizations were often in the single digits in late February and into March.
"Hospitals are now seeing those numbers double, triple, or even more,” the release states.
Turner did not know how many people were hospitalized at each of the four hospitals, which are located in Beloit, Edgerton and Janesville.
Rock County experienced its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 18, with 74, “which is an amount which no one wants to once again reach,” the release said.
“Rock County hospitals would like to remind community members that although the COVID-19 vaccine is now available and some services/activities/events are resuming in the area, this pandemic is certainly not over,” the release says.
The announcement asks those who have not been vaccinated to make an appointment with a health care provider or pharmacy.
To find a vaccination provider, to online to RockCountyShot.com or VaccineFinder.org.
A clinic is still being operated at Blackhawk Technical College’s central campus.
Anyone needing a ride to an appointment may call 211.
All three of the new COVID-19 variants have been found in Rock County, said department spokeswoman Jessica Turner.
The variants, which have shown themselves to spread more easily than the original virus, were first identified in Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa.
Those who are vaccinated should continue wear masks according to CDC and county guidelines, practice hand hygiene and maintain 6 feet of distance from others in public, the department advises.
Residents are reminded to stay home if they feel ill.
About half of county residents who are 16 or older have received at least their first vaccination, the department reports.
The vaccine is not yet approved for anyone younger than 16.
Thirty-nine percent of those eligible have completed their vaccinations.
The latest data posted on the health department’s website showed 452 active COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday.
The county reports 15,873 positive tests for the virus since the pandemic started. Deaths in the county number 168.
Statewide, the virus has killed 6,863.