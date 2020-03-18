JANESVILLE

The Rock County Courts announced Wednesday they are postponing all trials and some other court hearings until after April 17 in response to the coronavirus threat.

Judges posted a list of temporary changes affecting most court operations on State Court System website Wednesday. To see the document, go online to wicourts.gov and click on the COVID-19 icon.

In criminal, civil, juvenile, family and other courts, some hearings are postponed. Some will go on as previously scheduled, and some will be held by phone or video conference.

Hearing times can be checked on the state court system website, wcca.wicourts.gov, or people can call the clerk of courts office at 608-743-2200.

Chief Judge Daniel Dillon said those with hearings scheduled but who feel sick should contact their lawyers. Those representing themselves should call the clerk of courts office or the judicial assistant for their court branch, and those hearings can be rescheduled.

Dillon said defense attorneys are being told to keep their clients in the hall outside courtrooms until their cases are called.

Those who show up sick will be given new court dates so they can leave quickly, Dillon said.

Attorneys can attend certain hearings by phone or video after making arrangements.

Status conferences for in-custody defendants are being rescheduled to a one-hour block in each court branch, via video conference from the Rock County Jail. The blocks begin at 9:30 Thursdays in Branch 1, 8:30 Thursdays in Branch 6 and 9 a.m. Tuesdays in Branch 7.

Judges and court commissioners have the discretion to deviate from these procedures as they see fit.

“We understand the world that we’re living in now, and we’re going to make the adjustments we need to make to get through this,” Dillon said.