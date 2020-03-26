The number of confirmed Rock County cases of COVID-19 increased from six to eight Thursday.
No details on the people affected by the disease were released.
Rock County has been identified as having community spread, meaning the disease has been transmitted in the community to people with no known contact with the virus.
Numbers of confirmed cases will continue to rise as testing capacity increases statewide, according to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department.
The health department urges residents to remain at home and follow social-distancing guidelines, according to the release.
People testing positive now likely were infected before Gov. Tony Evers gave his safer-at-home order this week, according to the release.
It will take time before the impact of social distancing will be seen.
"More cases right now does not necessary mean our community is doing a bad job at following the orders," Marie-Noel Sandoval, county health officer, said in the release. "Social distancing and the Stay At Home Order, if taken seriously by every Rock County resident, will reduce the rate of increase in the number of positive cases in the coming weeks."
Health officials across the country have stressed that people need to stay home to prevent spreading the disease and to ensure health care facilities do not become overwhelmed.
Local health officials have not shared details on current capacity at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, or SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville.
Both health care systems have ceased nonemergency and elective services to ease the burden on health care workers.