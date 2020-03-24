JANESVILLE
The Rock County Clerk of Courts office ceased in-person contact with the public Monday in response to the coronavirus emergency.
Clerk of Courts Jacki Gackstatter encouraged people to complete their business online, over the phone or by mail.
Cash payments will not be accepted. To make payments:
- By phone: Call GovPayNet at 1-888-604-7888. Use pay location code 1547 and your case number. To look up your case number, go to wicourts.gov.
- Online: Visit wicourts
- .gov/ecourts/payonline
- .htm.
- Mail: Send a check or money order to Clerk of Circuit Court, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. Include your case number on the check or money order.
Call 608-743-2216 for questions about payments or related matters.
New case filings or documents will not be accepted in person. They may be filed electronically at wicourts .gov under “eFile/eCourts.”
Documents can be mailed to the clerk’s office. The filing fee in the form or a check or money order must be included.
Documents can be filed using the drop box located in the lobby outside the clerk of courts office on the second floor of the Rock County Courthouse with the filing fee attached. Because limited staff, processing of documents may be delayed.
If you are unable to file electronically, you can pick up forms at the courthouse security station and use the drop box outside the clerk of courts office on the second floor.
Record requests can be completed over the phone or by mail. Copies are $1.25 per page. Certification is $5 per document.
To request documents by phone, call 608-743-2359 or mail requests to the clerk’s office and include a contact number.
For questions and concerns, call 608-743-2200 and follow the prompts. Because of limited staff in the office, calls might not be answered. Leave a message and staff will return your call.