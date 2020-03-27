JANESVILLE
The reported number of COVID-19 cases in Rock County rose Friday from eight to 12.
Wisconsin has 842 cases, and 13 state residents have died from complications of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon by Marie-Noel Sandoval, health officer with the Rock County Public Health Department.
The release urges residents to consider donating or selling large quantities of personal protective equipment to the state by visiting covid19supplies.wi.gov/Donations.
The state is seeking:
- Surgical gowns (S, L, XL and XXL).
- Face/surgical masks (adult, pediatric).
- Gloves (nitrile, vinyl or butyl).
- N-95 particulate respirators.
- Isolation gowns.
- Face shields.
- Tyvek coveralls.
- Thermometers.
- Foot coverings.
Organizations or businesses with fewer than 50 such items are encouraged to donate to local health organizations rather than going through the state buyback website, according to the release.
The State Emergency Operations Center and Wisconsin Department of Health Services continue working to supply medical facilities with supplies requested from the Strategic National Stockpile. So far, according to the release, the state has received from the national stockpile about:
- 104,680 N95 respirators.
- 260,840 face/surgical masks.
- 48,168 face shields.
- 40,512 surgical gowns.
- 192 coveralls.
- 70,375 pairs of gloves.
Local health organizations in Rock County received a portion of these supplies, according to the release. The state has also requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency with buying supplies for use by first responders.