JANESVILLE
If you stand perfectly still, you might be able to hear it: The rhythmic hum and click of sewing machines running across yards and yards of fabric.
In the face of the new coronavirus, people across the county have retooled their sewing machines and set aside their quilting and crafts to create cloth masks for essential workers.
They all say the same thing: “I had to do something.”
They include people such as Cecelia Conway, who started by making masks for employees at Mounds Pet Food Warehouse and is now making them for others, and her friend Linda Nunley, whose husband is an essential worker for UPS and whose sister is a police officer.
They include Jenny Keeney Wimmer, a nurse practitioner who started making masks and is now making scrub caps for other nurses she knows.
And they include Brie Maldonado-Cruz, a former Janesville resident who now lives in Illinois but delivered masks to the Delavan nursing home where her grandmother lives.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Friday that people wear masks or cloth coverings over their mouths and noses when out in public—especially in virus hot spots—to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The most organized mask-making effort is through the United Way Blackhawk Region.
That effort started last week, when United Way board member Jen White was talking to her boss at Data Dimensions about ways they could help.
White pointed out that the United Way was the place people and organizations went to get help—and the place people went when they wanted to help others. The spot in the middle of those two extremes would be just right.
White knew, too, that many of the United Way’s nonprofits were run by essential workers. GIFTS Men’s Shelter, HealthNet of Rock County and the House of Mercy are still operating, and staffers need masks to help reduce their risk of infection.
She put out a request on the United Way’s volunteer website for fabric cutters, sewers, assemblers, deliverers, washers and packagers, and donations of 100% cotton or poly-blend fabric.
Quilters donated piles of fabric from their stashes. Experienced sewers flipped the switch on their sewing machines, depressed the black pedals with their feet and sewed like somebody else’s life depended on it.
Terry Brooks, a former Marine, made deliveries, dropping off finished masks and picking up fabric from one person’s porch and delivering it to another.
Jeanine Wirth took charge of washing and packaging masks. After her drying rack was full, she strung up temporary drying lines.
After the nonprofits got their masks, the group started to get requests from others, including the city of Janesville, which wanted some for poll workers.
White stressed that the cloth masks are not the kind that health care workers need.
They can’t protect people from getting the virus, but they might help slow the spread.
Because of the national shortage of medical-grade masks, the CDC asks that people reserve those masks for health care workers.
Most mask-making volunteers didn’t want to talk about their work, as if their voices didn’t matter when so much was at stake.
For people such as Nunley, whose husband works for UPS and has contact with people every day, the pandemic is a source of anxiety. Making masks is a way to cope.
“It gives me some control over the situation,” Nunley said. “It’s not an N95 mask, but it will help.”