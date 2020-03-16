Rep. Bryan Steil’s offices have stopped accepting walk-in constituent meetings because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Constituents of the 1st District Republican will now be required to make an appointment for in-person meetings, according to a news release.

Constituents can also contact one of Steil’s four offices by phone, email or mail.

First Congressional District residents are asked to call 608-752-4050 or visit steil.house.gov to request assistance or to schedule an appointment. Anyone attending a meeting who has recently been ill or is showing signs of respiratory illness is asked to notify the office.

The Janesville office, 20 S. Main St. Suite 10, Janesville, WI 53545, can be reached at the phone number listed above.

The Washington, D.C., office phone is 202-225-3031. Or send an email using the link on Steil’s website, steil.house.gov.