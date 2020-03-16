Democrats are lambasting Rep. Bryan Steil for being among the few Republicans who voted against a coronavirus response bill the House of Representatives passed Saturday.

Steil and the four other Repubilcans in Wisconsin’s House delegation voted against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act early Saturday. All House Democrats and many House Republicans voted for it. The vote was 363-40.

“Bryan Steil’s callous, cold-hearted and irresponsible vote against the overwhelmingly bipartisan coronavirus response package is beyond the pale,” said Mary Jonker, chairwoman of the 1st Congressional District Democrats, in a news release. “Though we have continually asked him to stand up to Donald Trump and the president’s inane policies and proclamations, we hardly think that this was the right time to begin doing so.”

Asked for an explanation of his vote, Steil’s office said the bill was released shortly before midnight and voted on an hour later and that it places “a heavy government mandate on Wisconsin small businesses that are already suffering negative consequences from coronavirus.

“We need to support job creators, not penalize them. I will continue working with the Administration and my colleagues in Congress to address the ongoing pandemic,” Steil’s statement reads.

The three Democrats who are running for their party’s nomination to replace Steil also decried Steil’s vote:

Roger Polack, in a news release: “Republicans, Democrats, and President Trump all worked together in the best interests of our country in a time of crisis, and Bryan Steil refused to be a part of it. His vote is irresponsible and would put too many Wisconsin families, like the one I grew up in, living paycheck to paycheck, at risk.”

Angela Cunningham, on her Facebook page: “This is unacceptable. Our district deserves a representative who supports the needs of our community, especially in a time of uncertainty such as what we face today.”

Josh Pade, on his Facebook page: “This is a time for Americans to come together and help those in need. … Despite the missteps and the level of the threat, we will get through this. The last thing we need is to put politics above leadership.”

The U.S. Senate was expected to take up the legislation Monday, but the bill stalled amid technical corrections and opposition from Republican senators, The Associated Press reported.

Those opposed included Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who issued a statement with wording similar to Steil’s.

“Although mandating that all employers must pay for sick leave might sound good, we need to consider the unintended consequences of this legislation,” Johnson said. “I fear that rather than offering a workable solution, the House bill will exacerbate the problem by forcing small businesses to pay wages they cannot afford and ‘helping’ them go further into debt.

“A better way to address the situation … is to use existing state unemployment funds to accomplish the objective,” Johnson continued.

Johnson said he hoped the Senate passes a bill “that does more good than harm, or if it won’t, pass nothing at all. The president and states already have adequate authority and funding to address the current situation.”

Steil said he supports Trump’s release of federal emergency funding and declaration of a national emergency.

“Further, I support the new public-private partnership President Trump announced on Friday to improve testing capabilities and overall testing speed. It is critical we continue to improve our testing capabilities,” Steil wrote.