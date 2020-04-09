MADISON

State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said he and other Democrats in the Legislature are proposing a vote-by-mail system for the rest of 2020 to help residents avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

It was not immediately clear how the Republicans who control the Legislature would respond to the idea. They opposed similar proposals from Democrats in the run-up to Tuesday’s election.

In late March, Gov. Tony Evers said he liked the idea of mailing ballots to every voter, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called that an “invitation for voter fraud.”

Republicans opposed Evers' other ideas, including his last-minute attempt to postpone the election.

The fight between the parties led to lawsuits that the state and U.S. supreme courts decided the day before the elections took place, adding to voter uncertainty.

“We cannot allow the confusion and fear that surrounded the 2020 spring election to happen again,” Spreitzer said in a news release Thursday. “Deciding now to move our elections to vote by mail for the rest of the year will give state and local officials time to plan and execute a safe, smooth, and secure election. It is critical that we invest the time and resources to ensure that Wisconsinites can exercise their right to vote without risking their health.”

The Democrats’ proposal would have municipal clerks send ballots to all registered voters. Ballots would have to be postmarked by the day of the election. They could be counted if received up to one week after the election.

The bill would remove the photo ID requirement “as there is no opportunity for them to be implemented under this system,” according to the release. Witness signatures would not be required as they are now on absentee ballots “to further protect voters from community spread of COVID-19.”

Republicans have voiced concerns about voter fraud if such safeguards are removed.

The bill would extend registration deadlines to allow voters more time to register.

In-person voting at polls would be available for those unable to use a mail-in ballot due to disability or difficulty reading, writing or understanding English.

The bill would fund the costs of the ballot mailings, updating the registration system and a public information campaign.

Upcoming elections include the Aug. 11 primary election and Nov. 3 general election when turnout will be highest as residents vote for president. Spreitzer’s release did not specify those dates or the May 12 special election in the 7th Congressional District.