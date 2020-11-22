JVG_201123_STEIL01
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., waves to the crowd as he takes the stage before Vice President Mike Pence at the Holiday Inn Express and Conference Center in Janesville in September. He announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

JANESVILLE

Rep. Bryan Steil has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a brief statement shared Sunday evening. 

Steil, a Republican who represents the 1st Congressional District, said in the statement he was working in Washington, D.C., all of last week. This weekend, he said he started feeling mild symptoms and contacted his health care provider while in Janesville, where he lives.

"I took a COVID-19 test today and the test results came back positive. Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville,” his statement reads. 

