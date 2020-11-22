JANESVILLE

Rep. Bryan Steil has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a brief statement shared Sunday evening.

Steil, a Republican who represents the 1st Congressional District, said in the statement he was working in Washington, D.C., all of last week. This weekend, he said he started feeling mild symptoms and contacted his health care provider while in Janesville, where he lives.

"I took a COVID-19 test today and the test results came back positive. Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville,” his statement reads.