JANESVILLE

Deb Purdy spent much of her life addicted to alcohol and other drugs. She will be two years sober one week from now.

Just short of that anniversary, the novel coronavirus raised its fearsome head.

The 60-year-old was scared. She has COPD, an inflammatory lung disease, and a weakened immune system that could team up with COVID-19 and kill her.

But she knows, like many addicts and alcoholics, that she must attend 12-step meetings regularly.

If she doesn’t, “You feel like something’s missing,” she said.

Purdy said meetings give her support of people who are like a big family.

Gov. Tony Evers’ order on March 25 included a prohibition on meetings of more than 10 people and threatened those meetings.

Many of the regular meetings in south-central Wisconsin shut down. Some continued, but people kept their distance, and some wore masks, Purdy recalled.

Regular meetings are lifelines for people trying to hang on to their recovery from addiction.

It wasn’t too long before the recovery community figured out the Zoom meetings app would allow meetings to continue online.

Purdy, 60, and many others who didn’t grow up with this kind of technology have adapted.

“When I started doing the meetings online, I told them how I felt (about her fears for her health). You talk about whatever is bothering you, and nobody cuts you down for it or anything,” she said.

Purdy lives at the Red Road House, a residential facility for recovering addicts and alcoholics in Janesville.

Billy Bob Grahn, a recovering alcoholic and drug addict himself, is the house’s founder.

Grahn said younger residents in the house have helped him go to meetings online.

“I am the worst computer person in the world, and they taught me about Zoom,” the video-conferencing app often used for 12-step meetings, he said.

Grahn said something about being cooped up during this crisis has led to changes among those who live in the house. They are long-term, chronic addicts or alcoholics, but now they reaching out to their loved ones more than before, and they are helping each other more.

“It’s a closing of the ranks; we’ve got to stick together on this one, and that’s rewarding to see,” Grahn said.

Like everybody, Purdy is trying to keep busy. She goes for walks and does art projects with one of her Red Road House buddies. They are creating on hearts to put in the windows.

But she feels the fear of what the virus could do to her.

“I try not to watch the news,” she said. “I listen to music.” Gospel songs are her favorite. And she attends meetings online—five or six a week—just like when she attended them in person.

Mike R of Badgerland Narcotics Anonymous, which covers much of south-central Wisconsin, said the closing of so many meetings left a gap, and he worried about how people who are coming out of treatment or just deciding to get sober were going to find meetings.

“In the beginning, there were tears. There were fears. There was disbelief, you know, ‘What can we do now?’” he said.

But some NA members in the Madison area got together early in the crisis and set up online meetings, Mike said. He emphasized he was speaking from his own experience, and that one person can’t represent the Narcotics Anonymous fellowship as a whole.

Mike said even people with no computer skills have found their way into virtual meetings.

“The more people do it, the more comfortable it is,” Mike said, adding people do miss the closeness of an in-person meeting, when hugs at the end are common.

Humans need the human touch, and virtual-meeting participants do the best they can with the technology, inviting those who log on to read or share their experiences.

“We let them know, ‘We love you and care about you,’ and maybe get a response,” Mike said.

At some point, the in-person meetings will return, but Mike thinks virtual meetings are so convenient they will become a part of the lives of many in recovery.

“And now there is strength and beauty and resolve to get through this crisis, and it’s making a big difference to a lot of addicts,” he said.

Even so, Mike added, “I know we miss the hugs.”