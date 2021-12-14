The number of new cases of Rock County students, ages 4 to 14, testing positive for COVID-19 is the highest reported during the pandemic, according to the Rock County Health Department.
There were 92 new cases of COVID among children 4-13 years old reported Dec. 1-7, a record high Another 37 new cases among young people, ages 14 to 18 for the same time period, is a number which has decreased.
From Dec. 6 to 13, there were 579 new cases overall in Janesville; 158 in Beloit; 13 in Clinton; 51 in Edgerton; 29 in Evansville; 46 in Milton; and 29 cases in the rest of Rock County.
There were 216 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County as of Dec. 10 and no deaths, according to the latest data available at press time. To date, a total of 23,045 cases and 237 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began.
There were 20,901 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 1,907 active cases.
There were 56 people hospitalized in the county as of Dec. 9, up from 26 on Nov. 25.
The infection case rate is 525 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
The county health department reported that 60.9% of people eligible to get a vaccine in Rock County have completed the vaccine series. As of Monday, 56.4% of the total population of Wisconsin residents had completed the vaccine series.
As of Monday, the average number of new cases of coronavirus infection per day in Wisconsin was 3,457. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state was 23 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 11.7%.
The number of hospitalizations in Wisconsin continues to increase as 93.2% of the state’s hospital beds were in use and 96.7% of the ICU beds were in occupied by COVID-19 sufferers. More than 56% of Wisconsin hospitals are at peak capacity.
