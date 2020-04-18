JANESVILLE

The city has lowered its emergency operations center from Level 2 to Level 3, allowing many city employees who had been working in the center to return to regular duty, the city manager said.

The emergency operations center is continuing to monitor and order personal protective equipment, adapt city services and enforce safer-at-home guidelines.

It’s just doing so with fewer city employees, Freitag said.

City Manager Mark Freitag in an interview with The Gazette on Friday answered questions about how the city is planning for a second wave of COVID-19, economic recovery and what information he still hopes to receive from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The following are answers Freitag gave during an interview Friday to questions posed by The Gazette by email Thursday:

Gazette: Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes this week said the city is planning for the long term, including a potential second wave of cases. Can you tell me more about that?

Freitag: Communities across the world have seen resurgences in cases of COVID-19, he said.

There is a potential for some kind of second wave in summer or fall locally, and the city wants to be ready for it.

The city is running predictions from now until the end of the year to know how many pieces of personal protective equipment could be needed, what it will cost and when it will need to be ordered.

Emergency medical shelters have been purchased to accommodate hospital overflow, if needed. Pop-up shelters could give each hospital 25 more beds.

Gazette: You’ve been critical of the amount of information the county health department has been releasing. This week, the county began releasing more information. Are you satisfied?

Freitag: “I guess the short answer is no, I am not satisfied” he said.

He is pleased the county has started sharing more information on age, gender and census tract location of COVID-19 infections but said it is not specific enough.

Freitag questions why it took five weeks to get information and why the county can’t share more specific geographic information such as cases per 500 block.

If the city knows what neighborhoods are infected and can monitor case spread, it can intervene by reaching out to community leaders, giving people masks or going door to door with education.

Gazette: Gov. Tony Evers announced an extension of the safer-at-home order for another month. What do you think about that?

Freitag: City staff were not surprised safer-at-home was extended.

He empathizes with Evers having to decide how to keep people safe and also protect the economy.

Freitag is concerned it will be harder to keep people at home as the weather gets better and as people start feeling more cooped up, he said.

City staff has started planning on how city services, such as reopening the library, can gradually be reinstated as safer-at-home orders loosen.

”We are going to have to watch as this develops because of the potential for a second wave and be prepared,” Freitag said.

Gazette: What can the city do to help rebuild the local economy?

Freitag: The city’s economic development office is helping connect people and businesses to national, state and county resources.

The city does not have a lot of resources to directly help the economy but can look at ordinance or policy changes that will help businesses, he said.

For example, the city council next week will consider updating its liquor license guidelines to allow class B liquor license holders to sell pre-packaged liquor for carryout, giving bars and restaurants alternative revenue streams.

As of now, the city allows those license holders to sell only pre-packaged beer or wine.

”Bottom line is we need to figure out how people can spend money to reinvigorate the local economy. I think it is important people promote buy locally.”

Gazette: How long do you think it will take to get Janesville’s economy back to where it was before the pandemic?

Freitag: “I don’t think there’s a simple answer by any means,” he said.

It will be dependent on the state and national economies.

Some local industries such as distribution and food processing are doing well and even expanding in some cases, he said.

The retail sector will need the most help.

Janesville’s economy is more diverse than during the Great Recession and is much more poised to survive the economic downturn, he said.

Gazette: Are there any city projects or issues that you think will have to be put on the back burner so the city can focus on making it through the pandemic?

Freitag: The city wants programs and services that affect the public to be preserved.

Cuts will more likely happen behind the scenes, he said.

For example, employee performance evaluations and a planned salary, benefit and wage analysis for city employees are being put on hold.

The city will not roll out nine new city buses this spring as planned because the manufacturer has stopped production.

A planned citizen satisfaction survey will be postponed.

“I am not so sure now is the right environment to ask people about city services,” he said.