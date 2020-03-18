Do you have a question regarding coronavirus of COVID-19? Submit your question here.

Q: What is COVID-19?

A: COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Scientists are working to better understand this new virus but what is known is that it is highly contagious and most often negatively impacts people over the age of 60, people with ongoing medical conditions and people whose immune systems are compromised.

Q: Has anyone gotten COVD-19 in Rock County?

A: So far there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. The nearest confirmed cases are from Dane County and Winnebago County, Illinois. For the most up to date count of confirmed cases, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks/index.htm.

Q: What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

A: Fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Q: How do I get tested?

A: Health officials are testing patients with symptoms who have been in contact with confirmed case or traveled to places with confirmed cases of community spread. Health officials urge anyone with symptoms to call their health care provider before going to a health care facility or use virtual visit options. Below are phone numbers for local health care systems.

Mercyhealth

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville: 608-756-6000.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center Emergency North: 608-314-3605.

Mercyhealth East: 608-756-7100.

Mercyhealth Mall Clinic: 608-741-2430.

Virtual Visit Now 24/7 Online Urgent Care: mercyhealthsystem.org

SSM Health

St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville: 608-373-8000.

Dean Medical Group clinic: 608-371-8000.

Dean On Call 24-hour medical hotline: 800-576-8773.

Virtual visits: ssmhealth.com

Beloit Health System

800-303-5770

Q: When should I self-quarantine?

A: Health officials across the country recommend everyone limit time spent in public or with other people. Anyone who is sick, exhibited symptoms, recently traveled or has been in contact with a confirmed case should self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

Q: Why aren’t we closing down bars and restaurants?

A: Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and closed all bars and restaurants except for delivery and pickup orders in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Q: What are the waiting times to have a test performed?

A: Local health officials urge anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to call their health care provider or urgent care facility before visiting any health care facility. The state Department of Health Services has asked providers to prioritize testing for patients who have symptoms and are at risk of needing hospitalization. Those experiencing symptoms are advised to stay in quarantine for at least two weeks and to call their health care provider for further information. Tests will not be given to anyone not showing symptoms. Those who have been tested can expect results within a couple days.

