Powers Elementary School will pivot to virtual learning until after Thanksgiving break because of COVID-19 concerns, Beloit Turner School District officials said Wednesday.

This is the second time this school year that Powers has shifted to virtual education. On Oct. 8, the district closed all school buildings for two weeks after two positive cases that affected Powers were identified.

This time, other schools will remain open for in-person instruction.

In a letter to families Wednesday, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said administrators decided to pivot after reviewing absentee data at Powers. About 25% of staff members and nearly 11% of students were absent because they were quarantining or in isolation.

"We will make every effort to keep our other buildings open for in-person instruction, but as we have repeatedly stated, we need to be prepared to shift to virtual learning at any point in time," McCarthy wrote.

Thursday will be a transition day, and virtual classes are scheduled to begin Friday and run through Nov. 20.

McCarthy said in-person classes will tentatively resume Nov. 30. Nov. 23-27 had been scheduled as non-instructional days.

Powers is the most likely to be affected by COVID-19 cases because more than 80% of students learn in person, McCarthy said.

In his letter, he implored parents and residents to continue to follow health guidelines.

Clinton Elementary School also pivoted to virtual learning Wednesday.