TOWN OF BELOIT

The Beloit Turner School District has closed Powers Elementary School and will move classes online until Oct. 23 because of two novel coronavirus cases, district officials announced Thursday.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said one of the two cases has prompted several Powers staff members to quarantine because of possible exposure.

McCarthy said a number of students are deemed “low-risk contacts," but even two cases can lead to further spread of illness, which the district wants to avoid.

"Given the impact on our operations and staffing, it is simply not feasible or advisable to keep the building open for in-person instruction at this time," McCarthy said.

All afternoon early childhood and 4K classes were canceled Thursday. Teachers were planning to send students home with Chromebooks and other class materials at the end of the day.

All classes were canceled Friday so teachers could prepare to shift to a virtual-only model. Virtual instruction will resume Monday.

No other school buildings were closed Thursday, but McCarthy said district officials will continue to monitor the situation.

"This is a situation we have worked hard to avoid," he said. "The issue of community spread right now, in combination with the need for all families and individuals to make sound decisions when holding students out of school, is essential."

McCarthy said it is imperative that anyone experiencing symptoms or awaiting a test result stay home.

"While we certainly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, we feel this is the right decision as we will not compromise the safety of our staff and students," he wrote to parents Thursday.

A parent who requested anonymity said she is glad to see the district closing Powers, but she is concerned that officials are not sharing the total number of cases and when cases emerge unless people are considered close contacts.

She said parents need to know the status of COVID-19 cases to make informed decisions on whether to send their children to school.

She said she understands the school district can’t release names, but she thinks officials should disclose the total number of cases and which schools are affected.

Another parent said the district needs to shut down all schools immediately. She also was concerned about a lack of communication about cases and affected schools.

The Beloit Daily News has been checking with schools in various districts about positive cases in recent weeks.

McCarthy has said the Turner district will communicate directly with affected families only.

In a recent email, he said the district has sent “countless communications” to Turner families about school safety measures.

In a Sept. 8 email to the newspaper, McCarthy cited privacy laws and said disclosing specific information about COVID-19 cases could result in speculation over who had a positive test.

“Our guidelines for communication will always prevail that when the public has a vested interest to know, they will know. Direct communications to individual students are a part of that student's record and are not shared with others,” McCarthy said in the email.

McCarthy said he would report any COVID-19 cases to the Rock County Public Health Department, as districts are required to do.

With any positive case, McCarthy said affected families will receive one of two letters: “low risk” or “close contact.”

If multiple cases develop in a single cohort—or group of students—that cohort would shift to virtual instruction. If a school must move all classes online, all parents would receive a letter informing them of that decision, which is what happened Thursday.

In an email to the Beloit Daily News on Thursday, McCarthy wrote that the district will offer "full transparency as situations change."