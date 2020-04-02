JVG_200402_ORDERS01
Buy Now

A customer tries to enter Smoker’s World, a Janesville tobacco and vape shop that was closed Wednesday. Janesville police forced the store to close after it continued to operate despite being classified as ‘nonessential’ under Gov. Tony Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order.

 Anthony Wahl

We've made our COVID-19 coverage available for free

It's still important to help support reporting that brings important issues to light. By subscribing, you can help us continue to serve the area and keep local journalism thriving. Local news matters.

Subscribe today for as little as $9.95/month.

JANESVILLE

Janesville police have closed more businesses that they believe were violating the governor’s order that only essential businesses may remain open during the coronavirus crisis.

The Gazette on Wednesday reported police were closing Hobby Lobby and Smoker’s World.

Reports released Thursday showed police also ordered the following businesses to close on Wednesday and Thursday:

  • Extreme Smoke, 1822 W. Court St. and 1905 Center Ave.
  • Petco, 2900 Deerfield Drive (only the grooming area ordered to close).
  • Creative Gardening, 3821 Galaxy Drive.

Police have said they will investigate violations of the order when they receive complaints.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags