JANESVILLE
Janesville police have closed more businesses that they believe were violating the governor’s order that only essential businesses may remain open during the coronavirus crisis.
The Gazette on Wednesday reported police were closing Hobby Lobby and Smoker’s World.
Reports released Thursday showed police also ordered the following businesses to close on Wednesday and Thursday:
- Extreme Smoke, 1822 W. Court St. and 1905 Center Ave.
- Petco, 2900 Deerfield Drive (only the grooming area ordered to close).
- Creative Gardening, 3821 Galaxy Drive.
Police have said they will investigate violations of the order when they receive complaints.