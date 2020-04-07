Rep. Mark Pocan, D-2nd District, plans to hold a districtwide "tele-town hall” at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss congressional action and to address questions about the coronavirus.
To participate, dial 833-738-0062. No code is needed.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 5:09 pm
