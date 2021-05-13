JANESVILLE
SSM Health is partnering with Blain’s Supply, Inc. for a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, May 21.
Pfizer vaccines will be available from noon to 4 p.m. at Blain’s Supply at 3507 E. Racine St. People age 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
To register, visit bit.ly/3w5SDKY. Walk-ins are welcome.
The COVID-19 vaccination is free, and attendees do not need to be SSM Health patients, have insurance or provide an ID for this event. Those who attend this mobile vaccination clinic will have their second doses administered at the same location June 11.