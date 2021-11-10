Drugmaker Pfizer requested federal approval Tuesday for its booster shot to be available to all adults age 18 and older. More than 25 million Americans have received an additional dose of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S.
Supplementary third doses had already been authorized by the FDA for elderly people and at-risk adults six months after they complete their primary series of shots. The request from Pfizer comes as the company reported that an additional dose was “safe and effective” on more than 10,000 individuals who participated in a vaccine efficacy study.
Vaccine data for the U.S. published Tuesday showed 25.3 million people, about 13% of the overall population, have received COVID-19 booster vaccine doses. A total of 58.5% of U.S. residents are fully vaccinated with more than 194 million people completing vaccination.
In Rock County, 57.2% of residents have received one dose while 54.1% of residents have completed vaccination. Overall in Wisconsin, 58.1% of residents have received one vaccine dose while 55.1% have completed the vaccination series, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data showed.
On Tuesday, Rock County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 20,274 cases. County health officials have reported 219 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
An average of 232 cases per 100,000 residents has been reported in Rock County over the past seven days, and there were 680 estimated active cases in the county Tuesday. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at Rock County hospitals were at 20 admissions, health department data showed.
Across Wisconsin, 2,295 cases have been reported over the past seven days and 14 additional deaths have been reported statewide in that time period, DHS data shows. The state had a seven-day test positivity rate of 9.0% on Monday.
