BELOIT

Getting vaccinated for influenza will be especially critical this year, health officials say.

A person who has the flu will find it more difficult to fight off the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, officials say. People could be especially vulnerable if they contract both respiratory viruses at or near the same time.

“We have two viruses, but there’s only one we can get a vaccine for,” said Anne Weirich, a Rock County public health nurse. “With the flu, you would be weakened.”

It is possible to have the flu or other respiratory illness and COVID-19 at the same time, and health experts are studying how common that might be. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed a test that will check for type A and B seasonal flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19, according to its website, cdc.gov.

The agency stresses that getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever, not only to reduce people's risk but also to help conserve health care resources. The vaccine usually protects people from the top three or four seasonal flu strains.

“It’s for ourselves, but also for protecting others,” Weirich said.

The health department recommends that people ages 6 months and older get the flu shot starting in September or October, Weirich said.

Getting vaccinated in August is too early, especially for older people, because of the likelihood of reduced protection later in the flu season, according to the CDC.

“In the past, it used to peak in October and November. The last couple of years it’s peaking in January and February,” Weirich said.

The Rock County Public Health Department plans to focus on giving uninsured children their early childhood vaccinations as well as the influenza vaccine in upcoming clinics.

Others are encouraged to get flu vaccinations from their physicians or at clinics and pharmacies when they become available.

Despite the dangers of coexisting viruses, Weirich said the spread of flu and other illnesses might be less widespread this season because many people already are practicing safety measures, such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.

She said the flu virus and novel coronavirus are transmitted in similar ways—mostly through respiratory droplets and surface contact.

The CDC is working with health care providers and state and local health departments to develop contingency plans for vaccinating people because some settings might no longer offer flu shot clinics.

For the 2020-21 season, manufacturers have projected they will provide 194 million to 198 million doses of flu vaccine, exceeding the 175 million dose record set during the 2019-20 flu season, according to the CDC.