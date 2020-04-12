JANESVILLE

If any of us had been told 12 months ago that today, Easter Sunday 2020, churches around the globe would be empty, not one of us would have believed it.

None of us.

The thought of waking today and not driving to church has been unsettling for many. While some smaller churches are finding creative ways to maintain social distancing, most churches are leaning into the reality that Resurrection Sunday will be streamed online.

This is not what we expected.

This does not make sense.

We had hoped for so much more this week of all weeks.

Sound familiar? It should. These were the very sentiments of those closest to Jesus some 2,000 years ago. After they had gathered around the table and broke bread together, their lives became broken pieces as they wrestled with the uncertainty, disbelief and fear that would forever define that first Passion Week.

We often view brokenness as something to avoid, but it just might be the key to our greatest joy! There is a pathway to joy that we find in the Resurrection Story—a way that does not avoid brokenness but goes through it—that feels relevant and appropriate on this unprecedented Easter morning.

We read in the Gospels that Jesus not only was aware of what would happen to Him, but He also had not kept it secret: “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said…” (Matthew 28:6a).

Those who first visited the tomb were clearly surprised, but should they have been? The angels had pointed out that Jesus told them this would happen. Matthew 28:8 records that, upon receiving this exciting news, Mary and Mary “hurried away from the tomb, afraid yet filled with joy, and ran to tell his disciples.”

The pathway to joy often begins with fear and joy. Much like a first day of school, a new job or a blind date, we often experience conflicting emotions. Many of us look forward to summer when we can return to the Dells and sit atop a water slide, feeling a tinge of fear as we enjoy the quick downward descent. The goal is not to avoid having fear but to avoid fear having control.

His followers couldn’t make sense of what Jesus had told them, and that left the door open to fear even as they experienced joy. When Jesus appeared to them, first on the road to Emmaus and then to the Disciples assembled behind a locked door, “... he showed them his hands and feet. And while they still did not believe it because of joy and amazement ...” (Luke 24:40b-41a).

The pathway to joy must overcome disbelief. Disbelief was the root of Mary’s fear, and even with proof, the Disciples still had fear because they did not believe.

Stimulus checks are trickling in, unemployment payments are coming through, and in some areas, we have seen the curve flattened, but do we believe what Jesus has already told us? “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

The Disciples and those at the tomb did not believe, and Jesus responded to them, “... This is what I told you while I was still with you: Everything must be fulfilled that is written about me in the Law of Moses, the Prophets and the Psalms” (Luke 24:44).

Jesus had told every one of them what would happen—what needed to happen—and yet they did not believe. This is a morning to believe! This is a morning to rejoice, to celebrate! We may not be able to assemble under one roof, but this morning we celebrate that the tomb was as empty as our church buildings are today!

Finally, the pathway to joy required His brokenness: “After he said this, he showed them his hands and side. The disciples were overjoyed when they saw the LORD” (John 20:20).

This is what we celebrate today! Jesus came for you, He was broken for you, He died for you, He paid the price for you, He rose again for you because He loves you!

The Rev. Jason Karampatsos is lead pastor at New Life Assembly of God church in Janesville.