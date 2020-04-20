ORFORDVILLE

New Horizons United Methodist Church is one of those little country churches just off the main road.

You might drive past it a hundred times without taking much notice.

But the little church off Highway 11 between Janesville and Orfordville at 1726 S. Murphy Road has found a way to multiply its giving to those impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

“We came up with the idea in a virtual church meeting about how we could help our community,” said Marshall Reese, chair of the church council. “A lot of people in our congregation have been impacted, too.”

Church council members went to local businesses that were still operating and asked if they would accept a $20 voucher for goods or services.

Then, the council put together 50 postcard vouchers with all of the businesses listed on them. The postcards were sent to church members struggling with unemployment or other issues related to COVID-19.

The businesses where the postcards are used can then send them back to the church for the $20 reimbursement.

The congregation used money out of an already established “caring fund,” Reese said.

The idea was that the vouchers would provide practical help for people in need and focus buying on local businesses struggling with the shutdown.

“That’s $1,000 that goes back into the community,” Reese said. “There’s no one here who hasn’t been touched by this pandemic.”