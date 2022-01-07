JANESVILLE
While nearly 60% of Rock County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Rock County Public Health Department says less than a quarter of county residents have received booster vaccinations.
During a media briefing Thursday, Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said about 25% of residents currently eligible for booster doses have received the extra protection against COVID-19.
“The current booster rate is a number that I wish was higher,” Zupan said. “It’s one of the best protection measures we have to prevent severe illness.”
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children age 12 to 17 get booster vaccine doses.
Health department officials said Thursday children ages 5 to 11 were at a greater risk of being infected with COVID-19 due to being in school and not eligible for boosters.
Rock County Administrative Services Supervisor Seth Loncar urged parents to get kids initial vaccinations and be prepared to get a booster dose for their children as soon as they are eligible. Loncar also recommended children continue to wear masks in school settings and test for COVID-19 if showing symptoms.
“We can work together to reduce severe illness and hospitalization,” Loncar said.
Case rates remain high in Rock County where an average of 170 new cases are being reported each day, along with an average of 80 probable cases being reported. The nature of probable cases being reported comes from an estimation of at-home tests taken, which are not necessarily reported to health officials.
In terms of active cases, Rock County reported Wednesday more than 3,000 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. The high rate of case activity in Rock County is similar to figures reported in November 2020, Zupan said.
Public health experts once again stressed the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines at preventing severe illness and death, and the claims are backed up by data.
In terms of new cases, 1,725 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents were reported compared to 7,503 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated residents in Rock County between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. For COVID-19 hospitalizations, 36 hospitalizations per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents were reported compared to 217 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated residents in Rock County between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.
When it comes to virus-related deaths, six deaths per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents were reported compared to 36 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated residents in Rock County between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, health department data shows.
A total of 60 patients were hospitalized and receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Thursday in Rock County. Local health care facilities continue to be at or near capacity, Zupan said.
“They are operating on very thin margins,” Zupan said.
In terms of overall vaccinations, 63% of Rock County residents have received one dose while 59% have completed vaccination.