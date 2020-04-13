JANESVILLE

State data show one-third of Rock County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

There are 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. Three people, 5% of the county's confirmed cases, have died, according to state data.

County officials have declined to say how many people in Rock County have been hospitalized with the disease or how many people have recovered.

Neighboring counties have shared hospitalization and recovery counts.

Two of Rock County's three confirmed deaths from COVID-19 were residents of Oak Park Place nursing home in Janesville, according to a daily update from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Nine Oak Park Place residents and three employees have tested positive for the disease, according to the department update.

The nursing home last week confirmed there were positive cases at its Janesville facility.

Health officials say the number of people infected in the county is much higher. Few people are able to be tested because of nationwide shortages of testing supplies.

The state has reported 3,428 positive cases and 154 deaths.

The health department Monday announced a recreational travel advisory asking people not to travel to Rock County for recreation or leisure.

Facilities such as hotels, short-term rentals and campgrounds are not required to close under the statewide safer-at-home order, according to the county update.

Those facilities are often used for recreation. The health department asks that people stay home and eliminate unnecessary travel despite such facilities being open.

People with vacation homes or secondary homes in Rock County should remain at their primary residences, according to the county update.

Recreational travel restrictions under the safer-at-home order are enforceable, according to the update.