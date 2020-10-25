01STOCK_CORONAVIRUS03

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shipping its improved SARS-CoV-2 test kit (pictured) to U.S. state and local public health laboratories, Department of Defense laboratories and select international laboratories.

 Submitted Photo

The Rock County Public Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the total to 42.

The most recent death occurred Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new peak Friday at 38. The previous record for hospitalizations in a given day was 37 on Wednesday.

Of all Rock County COVID-19 cases, 6% have been hospitalized.

There are 1,602 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County as of Sunday, up 80 from Saturday.

The county reported 127 new cases Friday, bringing the all-time total to 4,734, according to county data.

Of all test results reported Sunday, 23% were positive. In its reopening plan, the county aims for a 5% positivity rate over a 14-day average.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags