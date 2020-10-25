The Rock County Public Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the total to 42.

The most recent death occurred Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new peak Friday at 38. The previous record for hospitalizations in a given day was 37 on Wednesday.

Of all Rock County COVID-19 cases, 6% have been hospitalized.

There are 1,602 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County as of Sunday, up 80 from Saturday.

The county reported 127 new cases Friday, bringing the all-time total to 4,734, according to county data.

Of all test results reported Sunday, 23% were positive. In its reopening plan, the county aims for a 5% positivity rate over a 14-day average.