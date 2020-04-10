ELKHORN

Eight people in Walworth County are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to county numbers released Thursday afternoon.

That’s one more than the seven hospitalized cases county officials reported Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases rose from 23 to 26, according to the Thursday numbers.

Twelve people have recovered, the same number reported Wednesday.

The county has not reported a death from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The county’s COVID-19 website says that daily updates will not be offered Friday through Sunday, “unless something urgent emerges.” More information is available online through the state.