JANESVILLE

At taverns in Janesville, it could be the most docile St. Patrick’s Day in memory.

Today, green beer will be on tap, although its consumption will be measured not necessarily in fluid ounces but in how many people can lawfully partake together.

In fact, lovers of a lucky Irish tavern corned beef and cabbage plate might stand their best shot today getting delivery or picking up their orders at the curb outside their favorite pubs, one downtown tavern owner said.

In public health measures aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered a halt to all gatherings of more than 50 people.

The measures, which go into effect at 12:01 a.m. today, come as taverns gear up for annual St. Patrick’s Day events.

The cap on crowd size would run concurrent to the state health emergency the governor declared last week. During a media conference call, Evers said the crowd limits would remain in effect until the state lifts its health emergency.

Evers said the ban on more than 50 people gathering is legally enforceable and is based on new Centers for Disease Control Prevention recommendations.

Evers acknowledged it could come as a blow to small businesses, but he said the crowd limit seems like middle ground between keeping the public safe and limiting impact to commerce.

The decision had some local bars and restaurants deciding on the fly Monday how they would run a muted St. Patrick’s Day celebration—one that could in some cases reduce the number of customers by 50% or more.

Airports, grocery stores, hospitals, day care centers and some other places will be exempt from the limits. Other businesses will be limited to gatherings of fewer than 50 people or 50% of full occupancy, whichever is less.

The rule essentially would apply to all restaurants and taverns.

One downtown tavern, the Looking Glass, already has decided to shut down until further notice. According to a Facebook post, the Looking Glass’ owner announced it would close because the state rule would limit the North Main Street bar to just 25 patrons at a time, based on its allowed occupancy.

“This isn’t a practical operating method for us so we will be closed until further notice ... please stay safe, stay home and take care of those around you,” the post reads.

Joe Quaerna, owner of O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, said his West Milwaukee Street bar and restaurant plans to stay open. As word came that the state was curtailing crowd sizes, the Irish pub opted to cancel a tent party with live music and scale back its plans for a St. Patrick’s Day gathering.

Instead, Quaerna said, the bar will offer curbside pickup or delivery through food delivery app services of St. Patrick’s Day food specials, including corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Irish stew and Reuben sandwiches.

Quaerna still was pondering how O’Riley & Conway’s would operate in the days to come. The state-imposed cap on crowds is just one factor.

Quaerna has staff who plan to work today and the days to come, but he doesn’t want to require attendance for staff who might have reasons for wanting to avoid the threat of illness, he said.

“We’re still gauging the situation. Things are going faster than we can keep up with just talking about it,” Quaerna said. “Tomorrow, it might just be me. I can serve a beer, I suppose. We’ll do the best we can with the situation we’ve got.”

Kevin Riley, who owns Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill on West Milwaukee Street, said he had a slow lunch hour Monday.

He thinks action could pick up today, and he plans curbside pickup of his own St. Patrick’s Day Irish fare, including corned beef and cabbage.

He said his bar normally has crowds of 50 or fewer, so for him the real question is whether people are willing to go to taverns during a pandemic rolling out on an as-of-yet-unknown curve.

Riley said his sports bar is split in two sections—the main, downstairs bar and an upstairs bar. He believes the people in those spaces are counted separately as long as patrons don’t migrate around the building.

“We’ll just control our flow of customers that way,” he said. “Some people might have to go upstairs, some might have to stay downstairs.”