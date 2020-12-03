Rock County officials don't know whether community coronavirus testing will be available after a recurring site at Blackhawk Technical College closes next week.

Blackhawk Tech has hosted a state-run community testing site nearly every Wednesday and Thursday since Oct. 21, giving residents flexible and free access to COVID-19 testing.

The site was opened alongside other recurring regional testing sites across the state, including sites in nearby Walworth and Jefferson counties. Tests are administered by members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Officials made clear from the get-go the site was to be open from Oct. 21 to Dec. 10. With one week left before the BTC site is expected to close, they have not yet solidified plans to continue testing there.

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said in an email to The Gazette that as of Thursday, the county cannot say definitively that testing will continue after Dec. 10, but officials are working on ways to keep a testing site open.

Smith said details such as location, infrastructure, staffing and National Guard support need to be confirmed.

"Like much of the COVID response, planning for and managing community testing is a fluid situation that requires partnership among a variety of agencies," Smith said.

"The cities of Beloit and Janesville and BTC have taken leadership in managing testing locations, and as BTC ends its management of the most recent site we continue to work together through the EOC (emergency operation center) to plan for what is next."

College President Tracy Pierner is working with Smith to come up with a solution to continue testing at the campus, said Jennifer Thompson, spokeswoman for Blackhawk Tech.

The state's emergency operation center told Smith and other local officials this week that testing sites beyond Dec. 10 have not yet been approved, Smith said.

Testing at Blackhawk Tech proved to be in demand—more than 5,000 tests had been administered as of Wednesday.

Officials had to ask the state for more testing kits after running out of supplies early each of the first two weeks.

COVID-19 activity has surged across the state since a few weeks before the testing site opened.

Thursday was the first day since Oct. 30 that the number of active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county dipped below 2,000, with 1,964 cases reported, according to data from the county's public health department.

Hospitalizations are also trending in a positive direction. There are 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock County as of Thursday, down three from the day before.

Thursday's hospitalization total is the lowest since Nov. 5.

Not all data is trending well, however.

The county has reported nine new COVID-19 deaths this week, bringing the total to 90.

Of all test results reported Thursday, 42% were positive, well above the county's stated goal for a 5% average positivity rate over a 14-day period.

State health officials Thursday said it is still too soon to know whether there was significant COVID-19 spread over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can take up to 14 days to appear after infection, and many people never show symptoms, officials said.

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday recommended anyone who gathered with people outside of their household for the holiday to get tested and to isolate from others.