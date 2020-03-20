It's still important to help support reporting that brings important issues to light. By subscribing, you can help us continue to serve the area and keep local journalism thriving. Local news matters.

JANESVILLE

The latest public health edict from the city of Janesville: If you feel sick and wonder if you should get a COVID-19 virus test, do not call 911 to request virus testing.

The city in a news release on Friday sought to make that point clear with the following message:

“The public should not call 911 for COVID-19 related testing. Ambulances are not equipped to provide any kind of (COVID-19) tests. If you feel you need to be tested for COVID-19, please contact your primary care physician for direction,” the city release read.

On Friday, Mark Elland, a supervisor with the Rock County 911 Communication Center, said he’s not aware of anyone locally calling 911 to ask for medics to be sent out to test them for COVID-19.

Elland said other local municipalities and public safety agencies in the area recently have released similar advisories. He said it's to prevent 911 systems, which are in place for emergencies, from being bogged down by non-emergency calls relating to COVID-19.

Private health care systems are asking those who believe they might have contracted COVID-19 to call their medical provider for advice and not come directly to a health care facility to request testing for the new coronavirus illness.