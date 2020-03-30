The COVID-19 pandemic likely will get worse in Rock County before it gets better, according to an update from the Rock County Public Health Department.
The number of cases in the county continued to increase from 14 on Sunday to 15 on Monday, according to the update.
There are 1,221 cases and 14 deaths statewide.
It will take time before results of the statewide safer-at-home order are seen, according to the update.
"The coming weeks are the most critical in determining how many lives we can save in our community by staying safer at home, social distancing and having good hygiene," Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said in the update.
The health department has chosen to not publicly share additional details about cases.
Additional details include ages of people tested positive, if anyone has recovered in the county, whether people in Rock County have been hospitalized for COVID-19, what municipalities people with positive cases are from or where people diagnosed with the disease have visited within the community.