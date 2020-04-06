JANESVILLE
Janesville nursing and assisted living facility Oak Park Place has acknowledged three of its residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement emailed to The Gazette.
The statement disclosed that the three residents have been hospitalized.
"We have received confirmation of positive COVID-19 tests for three residents and a staff member at Oak Park Place’s Janesville location. The residents are being treated at Janesville area hospitals, while the staff member is self-isolating at home. We are told that all are in good condition. Our thoughts are with all of them," part of the statement reads.
The acknowledgment comes after the Rock County Public Health Department last week announced one resident and one staff member at a local care facility had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The health department repeatedly declined to name the nursing facility with the reported infections, saying in emails to The Gazette that the facility's medical director didn't want the information released to avoid "undue stress" on other residents at the facility.
Oak Park Place is an assisted living and nursing facility at 700 Myrtle Way on the city's east side. It wasn't immediately clear Monday whether Oak Park Place is the facility the health department was referring to in its announcement.
In the statement, an Oak Park Place official wrote that "the health and safety of our residents and staff is Oak Park Place’s top priority."
The facility said it has "implemented and adhered" to "all recommended COVID-19 protocols, guidelines and best practices from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention)."
The official said Oak Park Place has contracted with an infection control specialist "to help us prepare for and respond to these circumstances."
"Our staff acted swiftly and appropriately to seek medical care for our residents when symptoms first became evident. Our staff member self-reported symptoms and was instructed to self-quarantine," the statement reads.
Oak Park Place is "complying fully with our responsibility to inform public health officials" of COVID-19 infection at its Janesville facility, according to the statement.
"The facility kept lines of communication open with families, residents, and staff during these challenging times. We are updating them with accurate information as quickly as we can," the statement adds.
"This is a difficult time for everyone, and Oak Park Place will continue to put the health and safety of our residents and staff first," the statement reads. "The COVID-19 pandemic requires a community response, and Oak Park Place is committed to continuing to work with public health experts, DHS, and medical professionals to keep our residents and our staff safe and healthy."
The Gazette will update this report.