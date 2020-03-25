The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County doubled from three to six Wednesday, according to a release from the Rock County Public Health Department.
There are 585 confirmed cases and six deaths from COVID-19 across the state.
Rock County had its first confirmed case March 19, six days before the sixth case was confirmed.
The health department is in the process of contacting close contacts of the three new cases confirmed Wednesday, according to the release.
Health department officials have chosen not to disclose details about patients in confirmed cases moving forward, said Kelsey Cordova, public information officer for the health department.
Officials have said additional information on confirmed cases will not be shared unless relevant to the public.
The Gazette has asked the health department to make more information available.
Details such as age and travel history were given for the first two cases.
Health department officials said they shared details for the first two cases to show the community that people of all ages can be impacted.
The first confirmed case is in a 57-year-old person, and the second is in a 29-year-old person.
The third case was confirmed Friday.
It is unknown the condition of the people in Rock County with confirmed cases or whether those people were recently in large public places.
The health department said it would not share whether people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
Everyone in Rock County should take social distancing and personal hygiene measures seriously, according to the health department.
"Many that have COVID-19 will never know that they have it," Marie Noel-Sandoval, public health officer, said in a news release Wednesday. "The asymptomatic (people who have the virus but do not have symptoms) spread of COVID-19 is one of the most dangerous aspects of the disease."