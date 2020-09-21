The number of active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County has doubled since Sept. 1

There were 463 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, more than double the 221 active cases Sept. 1, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Active cases have been climbing in September after hitting a two-month low of 131 cases Aug. 15, according to the data.

Since March, 2,268 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Rock County and 32 people have died, according to the data.

Nine people were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday afternoon. Of all cases in the county, 8% have been hospitalized.

The postivity rate of COVID-19 tests results returned Monday was 11%. The county has a goal of 5% or fewer positive tests per day over a 14-day average.