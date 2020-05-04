Rock County has been awarded $162,465 from the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help nonprofits providing food and shelter to the community.

Nonprofits have until 5 p.m. Monday, May 25, to apply for funds, according to a news release.

The money allocated to Rock County comes from $200 million designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to the release.

Funds can be used for food services, mass shelter lodging, off-site lodging assistance, rent assistance, mortgage assistance, supplies and other needs or programs.

Nonprofits can apply at liveunitedbr.org/efsp.

Funding distribution will be decided by the local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board lead by United Way President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny.

The board is made of representatives from the faith community, local nonprofits and Rock County government.