JANESVILLE
The Rock County Treasurer's Office no longer will accept in-person payments, county officials announced Thursday.
The deadline for the second installment of 2019 property taxes is March 31. To avoid spreading the coronavirus, treasurer's office employees ask residents to pay bills and taxes by mail, online or by depositing payment in a drop box at the courthouse, according to a news release.
Residents can pay by debit or credit card or e-check at www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer. Additional charges apply.
Residents also can pay by card over the phone by calling 855-912-7625.
And payments can be mailed to the Rock County treasurer at 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545 or dropped off at the drop box near the office door.
If paying by mail or drop box, the treasurer's office requests that residents include their tax ID numbers or indicate the parcel numbers that require payment.
Those who want a receipt should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.