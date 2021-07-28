As the COVID-19 transmission rate remains at a moderate level locally, the Rock County Public Health Department announced it would not update its mask guidelines after a federal change in guidance for regions of the country with greater virus activity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday it would reverse course and recommend people wear masks indoors in places with high COVID-19 transmission, regardless of vaccination status. The guidance comes ahead of the fall and winter seasons when the contagious delta variant is expected to cause a surge in new cases.
According to the CDC, transmission in Rock County is listed as “moderate.” However, it was listed as “substantial” in Winnebago County, Illinois, which borders Rock County to the south, from July 19 to 25. The new CDC guidance recommends counties with substantial or high transmission rates alter guidance.
Rock County Public Health Department communications specialist Jessica Turner said the department still maintains that vaccinations are the “key strategy” in preventing the spread of COVID-19, stressing mask wearing for those who are not vaccinated and those who are not yet eligible to be immunized.
“We also recommend that people with underlying health conditions or those caring for someone with an underlying health condition wear a mask,” Turner said.
In terms of the most recent guidance, Turner said the health department would “continue to monitor this and provide additional guidance if needed.”
In Rock County, 50.8% of residents have received one dose and 48% have completed vaccination as of Tuesday, according to state public health data. The state has reported a total of 16,571 cases and 185 deaths in Rock County. Six patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Rock County.
