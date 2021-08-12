Nearly 60% of all eligible Rock County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as the county reported more than two dozen new virus cases Wednesday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Vaccine data for Rock County shows 59.9% of eligible residents have received a vaccine dose and 58.4% of eligible residents have completed vaccination. Eligible residents are those over the age of 12. In terms of the overall population and vaccinations, 52.3% of Rock County residents have received one vaccine shot and 48.8% of county residents have completed vaccination, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday.
The slowly increasing vaccination rate comes as the virus transmission rate in the county remains elevated. Over the last seven days, Rock County has reported an average of 104 new cases per 100,000 residents, health department data shows.
Also on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was advising expectant mothers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As of July 31, only 23% of those who are pregnant had received at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus, according to CDC statistics.
A total of 29 new cases were reported Wednesday in Rock County, pushing totals to 16,940 cases and 186 deaths. The health department estimates there are 350 active cases in the county as 16,404 people have recovered from the virus.
Hospitalization data for Rock County, last updated Aug. 5, shows 10 patients had been receiving inpatient care for COVID-19.
Across Wisconsin, DHS reports that 1,121 new cases have been identified over the last seven days as the statewide test positivity rate remains above 7%. A total of 633,067 cases and 7,462 deaths have been reported statewide.
According to the CDC’s COVID Tracker website, 65 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were rated as substantial or high transmission areas for the week of Aug. 4 to 10. Rock County rates as a high transmission area.
