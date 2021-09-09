While the mu variant of COVID-19 has not been identified in Rock County, the variant—which is believed to be possibly resistant to currently available vaccines—has been detected in other parts of Wisconsin.
“Based on the preliminary data, scientists think that the mu variant may have a higher transmissibility and a decreased level of protection from vaccines,” Rock County Public Health Department specialist Jessica Turner said in an email to Adams Publishing Group. “But studies are still being done to determine whether this is the case. At this time the delta variant is still the primary variant of concern due to its widespread transmission.”
The mu variant is not being reported on the Department of Health Service website yet because it is still classified as a variant of interest, not a variant of concern.
As of Wednesday, Turner said the delta variant accounts for 99% of the variants identified in the region. Only a very small percentage of Rock County’s confirmed cases are put through the sequencing process that identifies the variant, but it is generally enough to get a good picture of what is occurring, she said.
Between July 19 and Aug. 18, the most current data available, 293 samples from south central Wisconsin were sequenced; 291 of them were found to be the delta variant, Turner said.
The variants identified in the county include alpha, beta, gamma and delta.
In Wisconsin, 3,027,602 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 52% of the population. In Illinois, 6,814,917 people or 53.5 % of eligible residents have received both doses of vaccine, according to health agencies in both states.
61.2% of eligible people in Rock County had completed the vaccine series as of Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Rock County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. A total of 17,844 cases and 193 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
There were 17,048 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 603 active cases. There were 24 people hospitalized in the county as of Tuesday.
Wisconsin reported an average of 1,590 new cases a day on Wednesday, and an average of eight new deaths per day. The state positivity rate was 8.4%, which has been increasing since mid-August. On Tuesday, the seven-day moving average of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in the state was 987 people. Of those 11.1% were on ventilators.
On Wednesday the Winnebago County Health Department reported 150.8 new cases per 100,000 people, which represented a decrease. The positivity rate was 6.1%, which is also a reduction. 44.4% of that county’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
On Sept. 3, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 178 additional deaths since Aug. 27. As of Sept. 12, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 551 patients were in ICUs and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2 was 5.4%.